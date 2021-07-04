-
Associated Press
Ohtani homers twice, scores winning run, Angels beat O’s 8-7
Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh’s two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani’s four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.
Reuters
Cycling-Pogacar retains Tour lead as O’Connor wins stage
TIGNES, France (Reuters) -Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his challengers as he retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey in the Tour de France after the ninth stage, a 144.9km mountain trek from Cluses in the northern Alps on Sunday. Australian Ben O’Connor of the AG2R-Citroen team won the stage from the breakaway, ahead of Italians Matteo Cataneo and Sonny Colbrelli. Slovenian Pogacar, who claimed the yellow jersey on Saturday, was in control all day and responded to a late attack by Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, his main rival for the general classification, in the final climb to the Alpine resort of Tignes (21km at 5.6%) to stay top of the rankings.
The Associated Press
Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals
ATLANTA (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It’s not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Telegraph
‘I hate golf’: Bryson DeChambeau fumes after wretched week ends in missed cut
Bryson DeChambeau has exited his latest failed title defence declaring: “I hate golf.” No doubt, anyone who has ever picked up a club knows exactly how the American feels, but it is still not what an admirer wants to hear less than two weeks before The Open Championship. It was a wretched week for the 27-year-old in Detroit, a veritable car crash in Motor City. Before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tim Tucker, his long-time caddie, told him “I’m quitting”, and then his nemesis B
NASCAR.com
William Byron wins the Busch Pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Road America
William Byron earned the Busch Pole for Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Byron topped the board with a lap of 132.049 seconds at 110.359 miles per hour in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Byron’s teammate, Kyle Larson, will start […]