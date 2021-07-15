Home POLITICS Kevin McCarthy raises $43.6 million in first half of 2021
POLITICS

Kevin McCarthy raises $43.6 million in first half of 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) raised $43.6 million during the first half of 2021, his campaign announced on Wednesday.

The big picture: McCarthy’s announcement comes after the National Republican Congressional Committee said it had raised almost $80 million during the first half of the year, its best-ever first-half haul during an election off-year.

What they’re saying: McCarthy said the numbers indicate that Americans “want a new way forward” ahead of the 2022 midterms, during which Republicans will look to reclaim control of the House.

  • Democrats hold nine more seats than Republicans in the House, and there are four vacancies in the chamber.

Details: The $43.6 million includes $16.5 million raised in the second quarter. The McCarthy campaign said he had already transferred $15 million to the NRCC and state Republicans, plus an additional $6.8 million to Republican House members “in competitive districts.”

