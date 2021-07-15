kevin-mccarthy-raises-$43.6-million-in-first-half-of-2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) raised $43.6 million during the first half of 2021, his campaign announced on Wednesday.
The big picture: McCarthy’s announcement comes after the National Republican Congressional Committee said it had raised almost $80 million during the first half of the year, its best-ever first-half haul during an election off-year.
What they’re saying: McCarthy said the numbers indicate that Americans “want a new way forward” ahead of the 2022 midterms, during which Republicans will look to reclaim control of the House.
Democrats hold nine more seats than Republicans in the House, and there are four vacancies in the chamber.
Details: The $43.6 million includes $16.5 million raised in the second quarter. The McCarthy campaign said he had already transferred $15 million to the NRCC and state Republicans, plus an additional $6.8 million to Republican House members “in competitive districts.”
