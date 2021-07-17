Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers left with countless questions after Love withdraws from Olympics – cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers, USA Basketball and Gregg Popovich, the coach who will be leading the National Team into the Tokyo Olympics in a few weeks, were all hoping for the same thing: Love would use his summer with Team USA as a much-needed reboot.

For his mind. His health. His game. His morale. His perceived value.

After a frustrating three-year stretch dotted not only with injuries but also losses, public outbursts, conflicts with management, and trade rumors, this was his first opportunity to answer critics who questioned his selection on the star-studded 12-man Olympic roster and prove he could still be an asset. It was a chance to play in meaningful games for the first time in years, to be back in a winning environment surrounded by some of the league’s best players as opposed to Cleveland’s inexperienced youngsters that often sparked his annoyance.

In what Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman called a “significant offseason” for Love — who is owed $60 million over the next two years and has missed 116 of a possible 219 games since inking that massive deal — it was the best way for the embattled veteran to prepare for Year 14.

Instead, Love withdrew from Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Games, leaving the Americans with a roster spot to fill and the Cavaliers — and other NBA executives — with countless questions.

“I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet,” Love said in a statement shared by ESPN — the first outlet to report Love’s decision.

According to a source, this is not a new injury. Love is still feeling the effects of a lingering right calf strain that limited him to just 25 games during the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 12.2 points per game, lowest since his rookie season, to go with 7.4 rebounds.

Love spoke with confidence about his health on July 6, the first day of Team USA training camp. But once the exertion picked up, Love wasn’t feeling right and concluded that he hasn’t yet gotten over the hump, with no amount of rehab or treatment available to get him to that point before the Olympics.

Cavaliers trainer Steve Spiro is one of a handful of team representatives in Las Vegas, sources say. He was there to monitor Love, making sure he was physically ready to chase a gold medal, and Darius Garland, Cleveland’s promising young point guard who was promoted to the National Team for scrimmages but won’t be invited to the Olympics.

During 10 days of preparation — a combination of practices, scrimmages, and exhibition games — it became painfully obvious Love wouldn’t be able to help the Americans. He received limited action in two of the three tune-ups. His play was worrisome, struggling at both ends of the floor and looking old and slow, unable to create space to get clean looks at the hoop while finishing with more fouls than points. He looked completely out of place — the least effective player on the team.

Forget redemption. Forget any chatter about possibly boosting his nonexistent trade value. Forget using the experience as a springboard to a late-career renaissance. That’s not happening. Some even wondered whether Love was harming his already-wobbly reputation.

Love initially injured his calf in the Cavs’ preseason opener on Dec. 12, 2020. He re-aggravated it for the first time about two weeks later in the third regular season game versus Philadelphia, causing him to miss the next two months. Love returned following the All-Star break, only to limp off the court once again, forcing another two-week absence. Despite that, he played 21 of the final 24 games, believing he was in a good place going into the offseason.

Apparently not. It’s been more than seven months and he’s still not right. Now come even more questions, many without an answer.

Where do the Cavs and Love go from here? What’s the path for getting him healthy again? Does one even exist? Should he be in their plans this coming season or would it be better for both to somehow separate? Can the Cavs rely on him anymore? Will he be ready for Cavs training camp? What can his body tolerate? How many minutes can he handle at this stage of his career? Will he need load management rest nights?

Is the pain in his calf truly preventing him from feeling like himself or is that simply a logical explanation for the harsh reality he faces after 13 rigorous NBA seasons? That his broken-down body may never let him be the same again.

Is Love … done?

The Cavs will sit down with him at some point soon, when he returns from Vegas, to have those conversations. At this point, sources say, retirement has not been discussed or considered. Love is still enthusiastic about the upcoming season. He still loves the game. But as he enters season 14, even Love admits it’s time to reset expectations.

“I think I understand that probably being that number one guy, playing 35 minutes and getting 20 touches a game, is probably in my rear view,” Love said recently. “I don’t try to put a ceiling or limit on myself at all. So long as I’m feeling good, I know that I’m going to play good. I’m going to chase the game like I always have. But I do believe that if it’s asked for me to have to pivot in my career for a team to win, I’m more than I’m willing to do that.”

USA Basketball was supposed to be the perfect setting for him to begin a turnaround. Instead, it’s simply more of the familiar frustrations and uncertainty.

More Cavaliers coverage

Alperen Sengun 2021 NBA draft scouting report

Pre-draft workout held Wednesday with Jonathan Kuminga

Sexton trade a possibility? It’s complicated

Garland using Team USA experience as stepping stone

Land the No. 1 draft pick? What would it cost? Is it worth it?

What’s with Ben Simmons? Does he make sense for Cavs? Pluto

Should team consider trading back in the 2021 NBA Draft?

Is it about talent or fit for the No. 3 selection? Podcast

Cavs have reached their Baker Mayfield moment

NBA mocks can’t find consensus for Cavs’ No. 3 pick