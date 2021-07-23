kevin-hart-posts-nick-cannon’s-number-on-billboard-offering-fatherhood-advice

(CNN) Comedian Kevin Hart has upped the ante in the epic prank wars between himself and Nick Cannon by broadcasting his friend’s cell phone number on a billboard for anyone needing “advice on fatherhood.”

In a post shared on his Instagram on Thursday, the “Fatherhood” actor, 42, explained that it was his payback after Cannon bought him a llama for his birthday.

“Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles,” he wrote alongside a picture of the billboard taken from the street.

Hart said he also got billboards in Atlanta and New York. In other words: He takes his pranking seriously.

The father-of-four added: “If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop 😂😂😂😂😂😂 GOTCHA BACK B*TCH #PRANKWARS”