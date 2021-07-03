Kevin Feige Celebrates How Unique MCU Phase 4 Movies & Shows Have Been – Screen Rant

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige celebrates how unique the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows have been at the start of Phase 4. After multiple release date changes and production delays, Phase 4 of the MCU finally kicked off in early 2021. This comes after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Despite the continued questions about the superhero bubble popping, Marvel Studios keeps finding success in Phase 4.

WandaVision kicked off the new direction of the MCU on Disney+ by continuing Scarlet Witch’s story. The eight-episode series consumed Marvel fans’ minds until The Falcon and The Winter Soldier came out and shifted the MCU’s story to different characters and settings. Currently, Marvel Studios is in the midst of Loki‘s first season and just debuted an episode full of surprises. The studio is also prepping to release Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited Black Widow solo movie. All of these shows and movies might take place in the MCU, but Kevin Feige is happy with how unique they are from the next.

Marvel Studios recently held the Black Widow premiere and that means Kevin Feige is back doing press for the film and the rest of the MCU. He spoke to ET Online about a variety of topics pertaining to the MCU’s future, but they also talked about how Phase 4 is continuing to explore the different corners of the MCU. Feige hopes that fans notice how each property has a unique tone and objective, even though they all exist within a larger franchise.

I hope what people have taken away from Wandavision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, and seeing Black Widow soon, is how unique and different all the corners of the MCU can be. That’s what Disney+ has given us, is an ability to tell more deeper, further stories that will have ramifications across features and series.

Kevin Feige is right about the MCU Phase 4 shows and movies being unique. WandaVision told a story of trauma and love that was centered around Scarlet Witch, but it did this against the backdrop of different TV sitcom decades. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier then followed Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in a buddy-cop style series dealing with them finding their place without Steve Rogers and what it means for a Black man to be Captain America. Loki follows a Variant of Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief in a crime-thriller that involves the multiverse. Meanwhile, Black Widow is a prequel that explores Natasha Romanoff’s untold story with big action.

This isn’t exactly a new strategy for Marvel Studios either. They’ve made a conscious effort to offer different tones and genres with their various movies in the past. It is one of the reasons why the MCU has continued to ward off concerns about superhero fatigue. This will continue through the rest of Phase 4 too, as the MCU movies and shows introduce new and diverse characters and tell drastically different stories. Hopefully the success that Phase 4 has had early on will carry over to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Secret Invasion, and more as they arrive.

