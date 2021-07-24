Home SPORTS Kevin Durant left a special message for Giannis Antetokounmpo after Game 7
Kevin Durant left a special message for Giannis Antetokounmpo after Game 7

The Brooklyn Nets had the 2021 NBA Champions on the edge. In the second round of the playoffs, the Nets took them to seven games. The seventh game of course needed an overtime to decide a winner. Upon defeat in Game 7 of the series, Kevin Durant left a special message to Giannis Antetokounmpo after the game. As they hugged the 32-year-old told him, “Go get you one, alright? Every possession, go get you one.”

Antetokounmpo, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, looked up to Durant growing up in Greece. He loved watching and aspired to perhaps emulate his game. Dueling with one of his idols in an iconic series. According to Statmuse, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.9 PPG in the series to go along with 12.9 RPG and 3.6 APG assists. As for KD, he went for 35.4 PPG to go with 10.6 RPG and 5.4 APG. The 26-year-old did indeed deliver. He got himself one.

Durant’s praise didn’t end there for the champion. On Twitter, the former Longhorn said: “Nothing but respect for the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the city of Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the city of Milwaukee and those loud ass fans. Incredible playoff run fellas!”

