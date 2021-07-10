kerr:-why-i-turned-down-marumo-gallants-fc-renewal-offer

The former Gor Mahia coach’s contract with Gallants expired last month but he is yet to renew it despite having one on the table

Dylan Kerr has revealed why he is yet to renew his contract with PSL side Marumo Gallants FC.

The former Gor Mahia coach helped Gallants survive relegation and also guided them to the Nedbank Cup trophy, which handed them a ticket to Caf Confederation Cup next season.

The Briton has told Goal he was not keen on accepting the latest offer from the team because “it was less than before” but he will soon make his next move known.

“I did not take the offer they gave me because it was less than before,” Kerr told Goal, on why he is yet to report to pre-season training with the team.

“I’m now enjoying my football on TV and waiting for tomorrow [Sunday] when England will bring the trophy home.”

Asked on whether he was a free agent, Kerr said: “My focus is on the England game [at Euro 2020] but the deal they gave me is too small for anyone to take, I don’t want to discuss that now.”

On whether he had received any offers from teams in South Africa, Kerr said: “No team has approached me yet.”

Kerr further joked that an agent had already contacted him to take the vacant role at his former Kenyan club Gor Mahia, who parted ways with their coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto on Saturday.

“An agent asked me if I would like to put forward for Gor Mahia but I said you know I have been there before, he said no, just come and take the job.”

Kerr has coached a number of clubs in Africa, having started with Simba SC of Tanzania before he moved to Gor Mahia in 2017 to replace Ze Maria.

He, however, resigned as Gor coach on November 15, 2018, and became the manager of Black Leopards in South Africa and in January 2020, he was appointed as the head coach of Baroka FC but missed their early matches due to work permit issues.

In October 2020, Baroka decided to suspend Kerr after hinting at interference in his job.