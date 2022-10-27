Sam Kerr scored four goals as Chelsea crushed Vllaznia 8-src in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday, maintaining their perfect start in Group A.

Pernille Harder also struck a hat-trick and Katerina Svitkova headed home late on as the Blues followed up last week’s impressive win over Paris Saint-Germain with a dominant display at Kingsmeadow.

Kerr needed just an hour to hit the net four times, finishing from close range on three occasions as well as converting Guro Reiten’s corner with a towering header.

Chelsea now hold a two-point advantage at the top of their group after Real Madrid played out a lively src-src draw with Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

In Group B, Wolfsburg recorded their second win in as many games as goals from Jule Brand and Ewa Pajor helped them to a 2-src success against Slavia Prague.

However, the two-time Champions League winners look set to be pushed all the way by tournament debutants Roma after they triumphed 4-3 in a remarkable meeting with St. Polten.

Alessandro Spugna’s Giallorosse were 2-src down with 15 minutes to play, but held firm after goals from Elena Linari, Valentina Giacinti, Manuela Giugliano and Paloma Lazaro turned the contest around to move onto six points.

