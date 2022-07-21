Home WORLD NEWS Kerala Youth Congress V-P at centre of in-flight row appears before IO
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Kerala Youth Congress V-P at centre of in-flight row appears before IO

by News
0 views
kerala-youth-congress-v-p-at-centre-of-in-flight-row-appears-before-io

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former

MLA

and

Kerala Youth Congress

vice-president K S

Sabarinadhan

, who was granted bail on Tuesday in the conspiracy case related to the in-flight protest against chief minister

Pinarayi Vijayan

, appeared before the investigating officer for questioning on Wednesday. As per the bail conditions, he has to appear before the IO consecutively for three days.

While granting bail to Sabarinadhan, the sessions court judge had observed that from the WhatsApp message produced by the police it cannot be concluded that he was involved in any conspiracy.

The bail order said that the messages are only a call for a protest against the chief minister and the same cannot be termed an attempt to murder the CM as claimed by the prosecution.

Sabarinadhan said that police had miserably failed in substantiating their claims before the court.

The court understood the fact that the WhatsApp messages were just a call for a peaceful protest inside the flight, he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Covid-19: India reports 21,566 new cases and 45...

National Herald case: Rahul, Priyanka to accompany Sonia...

Who is Droupadi Murmu, set to be India’s...

Modi not scheduled to address UNGA this year;...

At 16.8L, EPFO net subscribers grow by 83%...

South Korean prosecutors raid crypto exchanges amid Luna...

Tesla reports smaller than expected profit drop on...

Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president amid...

China investors call it quits as Xi, ‘zero...

An An, world’s oldest male panda in captivity,...

Leave a Reply