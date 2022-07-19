kerala-dubai-flyer-2nd-case-of-monkeypox,-centre-beefs-up-screening

NEW DELHI: A second case of monkeypox was reported in India, with a 31-year-old man who travelled from Dubai to

Kannur

(Kerala) on July 13 testing positive. Reviewing measures, the Centre has asked authorities to ensure strict health screening of international travellers arriving at airports and ports.

The Union health ministry held a review meeting to assess the functioning of health screening of international travellers arriving at Indian airports and ports on Monday.

A 31-year-old man from Kannur district in Kerala, who returned from Dubai last week, was confirmed positive for the disease on Monday. Earlier, on July 14, Kerala had reported the first case of monkeypox in the country when a man (35) with a history of travel to UAE tested positive. Both of them are stable, their contacts are currently under isolation and they are being monitored by a team of doctors, sources said.

The Centre has dispatched a multi-disciplinary team of specialists to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in dealing with the viral illness, which causes symptoms similar to smallpox.

The first case of monkeypox in humans was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In Delhi,

Lok Nayak Hospital

has been made the nodal centre for managing monkeypox cases.

