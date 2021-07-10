Home Business Kenya’s Marketforce Raises $2m, Plans to Focus On Its B2B Retail Marketplace Rejareja – AllAfrica.com
Business

Kenya’s Marketforce Raises $2m, Plans to Focus On Its B2B Retail Marketplace Rejareja – AllAfrica.com

A 2016 study by global consultancy PwC states that an estimated 90% of sales in Africa’s major economies come through informal channels like markets and kiosks. In sub-Saharan Africa, 90% of these household retail transactions are carried out via a network of about 100 million MSMEs.

Africa’s retail payments, mostly cash-based, is expected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2025. Kenya’s MarketForce wants to digitize a large portion of them. Today, the B2B retail end-to-end distribution platform is announcing the close of its $2 million pre-Series A round.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

