Kenya: Safaricom to Keep Brand Name in Ethiopia Following Licensing By ECA – AllAfrica.com

Nairobi — Global Partnership for Ethiopia has incorporated and registered its local company Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia PLC after it was granted a telecommunications operator license.

According to the Ethiopian Communications Authority, the Telco also has 45 days to incorporate a local company and execute the Provisional License Agreement executed by the parent company within three working days.

The new license is effective from 9 July 2021 and is valid for a term of fifteen years from the Effective Date, and renewable for additional terms.

“Pursuant to Articles 40 and 41 of the Tender Regulations, the Designated Licensee (Global Partnership for Ethiopia) shall incorporate a local company within forty-five 45 calendar,” ECA said.

The licences are expected to bring an infusion of cash, jobs and infrastructure investment.

The Safaricom-led consortium is set to create up to 1.5 million new jobs and bring $8.5 billion in investment over 10 years.

It will provide 4G and 5G internet services, and by 2023 a low-orbit satellite will be put in place to provide nationwide 4G coverage.