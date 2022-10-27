Kenneth Walker III: Bio, Age, Net Worth, Contract, Salary – Kenneth Walker III has gained massive ground in the National Football League (NFL).

This is due to how prolific he has been in his team and in the position that he is always deployed to play, however, people have little idea about who Kenneth Walker III really is.

In this article, we will be taking a look at Kenneth Walker III and this will include his net worth, salary, and others.

Kenneth Walker III Profile

Kenneth Walker III plays running back for the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks (NFL). At Wake Forest and Michigan State, he played collegiate football. In 2021, he received the Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards.

He played football for the Arlington High School team, rushing for 3,485 yards and scoring 41 touchdowns. He made a commitment to play college football at Wake Forest University.

Kenneth Walker III Career

Walker performed in 2019 and 2020 at Wake Forest. He carried the ball 217 times for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns during those two years.

Walker transferred to Michigan State University following the 2020 campaign. In his first season at Michigan State, he was named the starter.

He rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns in his Spartans debut. His four touchdowns doubled Michigan State’s total for the 2020 season, and they were the team’s first rushing scores since the 2019 campaign.

The Doak Walker and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award for the NCAA season of 2021 went to Walker III. After the season, he declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and said he would forgo his senior year.

In the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker was selected with the 41st overall pick. In Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, he played in his first NFL game. He had a 69-yard rushing touchdown in Week 5’s 32-39 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Rashaad Penny was placed on injured reserve, making him the Seattle Seahawks’ new starting running back.

Salary of Kenneth Walker III

One of the few NFL players with a base salary of more than $600,000 is Kenneth Walker III. His base pay is around $705,000, and he received an $830,000 signing bonus.

He has a $1.5 million cap hit, a $5.4 million dead cap value, a $3.3 million signing bonus, and $5.4 million in guaranteed money as part of his contract.

Age of Kenneth Walker III

Walker is quite young and this can be seen in his date of birth, i.e. October 20, 2000. This means that he is 22 years old.

Net worth of Kenneth Walker III

Although Kenneth Walker is quite young, however, looking at his net worth, he has actually made some good money within a short time. Currently, he has a resounding net worth and it is in the region of all $2 million.

Kenneth Walker III body statistics

Kenneth Walker III has a very peculiar body stature with his height being 1.76 meters and his weight being 96 kg.

