Kendall Jenner Supports Boyfriend Devin Booker as His Basketball Team Joins the NBA Playoffs – Life&Style Weekly

Best girlfriend alert! Kendall Jenner showed her support for boyfriend Devin Booker after it was announced that his basketball team, the Phoenix Suns, would be going to the NBA finals for the first time since 1993.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25, shared ESPN’s Instagram post about the monumental moment via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 30. The outlet shared a collage of four of the team’s players, including the Michigan native, 24. The model included several emojis in her post, including a red heart, a starry-eyed face, red exclamation points and two hands clapping.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The reality star and the athlete first sparked romance rumors in April 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official less than a year later in February 2021. They celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this month and each made sweet Instagram posts with rare snapshots of them throughout their first year as a couple.

Kendall opened up about her blossoming bond with her boyfriend during the KUWTK series reunion in June. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan,” she gushed over Devin during the special.

She also revealed that she and her man prefer to keep their romance under wraps for the most part. “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” the Moon partner explained at the time. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

Things are going so well for the dynamic duo that it’s “only a matter of time” before the happy couple levels up their relationship, an insider previously told Life & Style. In fact, the shooting guard “says he’s ready to put a ring on it.” The source also added that Devin “knows” Kendall “would like some sort of a commitment” in the form of a big gesture.

The pair “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the insider said. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.” As a result, “everyone has a feeling that something will happen soon.”

Even Kenny’s famous family enjoys having her beau around. “He’s a little shy at times, but he fits in perfectly. He’s sweet, he’s funny, he’s a gentleman and all-around a great guy,” the source said. “He’s become a member of the family.”