“Kendall, Hailey, and Selena?”: Fans react as Jordan Clarkson sparks Selena Gomez dating rumors with a heart emoji – Sportskeeda

29-year-old Selena Gomez may have a new romantic partner. The person is Jordan Clarkson. She is currently officially single but her name has been formerly linked with some well-known people. Selena has previously been linked to many popular names like Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom, Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, and The Weeknd.

Fans were recently surprised when popular basketball player Jordan Clarkson expressed his love for Selena Gomez on Twitter. There have been rumors that Jordan and Selena might be dating.

Jordan shared a video of Selena where she can be seen in a San Antonio Spurs shirt. Selena has been a huge basketball fan and supports the Spurs. Jordan’s caption only had a red heart emoji. This might be a hint that he likes Selena or they might be dating. The news received a tremendous response on Twitter. Here are a few fan reactions.

Who’s Jordan Clarkson and is he dating Selena? — elena 🦋 (@loveforfarmiga) July 22, 2021

Selena Gomez future kids gon be 1/4 filipino? 😩😩😩😩 — james (@L3BR0NJ4MES) July 22, 2021

Clarkson Selena >>> Butler Selena — 𝕷𝕰𝕹𝔪𝔢𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔢𝔯⁶𓅓 (@LenBron_27) July 22, 2021

Im sorry did Jordan Clarkson just drop that he and Selena Gomez are dating because literally HUGE if true I’ll rsvp to the wedding now. https://t.co/NGrBXbR6H5 — Briana (@justbeingbeans) July 22, 2021

Selena Gomez and Jordan Clarkson have not yet responded to these tweets. Neither has officially confirmed the dating rumors.

Dating history of Jordan Clarkson

The latest updates say that Jordan Clarkson is single. He is 29-year-old and CelebsCouples say he has been in five relationships. He never got engaged to any.

Jordan Clarkson was in a relationship with Kendall Jenner, Chantel Jeffries, Chanel Iman, and Bella Hadid. Rumors say he has hooked up with Hailey Baldwin. The details of Jordan’s dating are different everywhere.

It was reported in March 2020 that Jordan was in a relationship with model Ally Rossel. Ally is the ex-girlfriend of Lonzo Ball.

Jordan Clarkson was born on June 7, 1992, in Tampa, Florida. His parents, Mike Clarkson and Annette Tullao Davis, were African-American and his mother is of half Filipino descent. Jordan’s parents served in the United States Air Force and separated when Jordan was young.

While attending Karen Wagner High School in San Antonio, he scored around 10 points in each game and earned an honorable mention of all-district accolades. He signed a national letter of intent in 2009 to play college basketball at the University of Tulsa.

