Kemi Adeosun’s court victory will bring back more Nigerians in diaspora – Anti-corruption group

An anti-corruption group, Say No Campaign, has noted that the recent Federal High Court ruling that cleared Kemi Adeosun, a former Minister of Finance, of any wrongdoing over the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, certificate saga, will encourage Nigerians living outside the country to return home.

Leader of the group, Ezenwa Nwagwu, in a statement forwarded to bioreports in Abuja on Friday, also commended the judgement, adding that it is now clear that the former Minister was a victim of the system “we run as a country.”

The group noted that Adeosun has maintained her innocence from the onset but some people were bent on seeing her removed as minister for some sinister reasons.

It noted that the court has now debunked the belief that Adeosun graduated at 22, skipped NYSC and therefore any certificate she possessed must have been forged.

“The court through this judgement has affirmed Adeosun’s assertion that she was not required to perform NYSC and this has been her position throughout the matter,” the group added.

Ezenwa said that by this judgement, it was clear that it was far from the truth, reports Adeosun forged an exemption certificate and knew the certificate was fake.

According to the anti-corruption group, by seeking legal redress, Adeosun has opened the doors for Nigerians in diaspora who had been deterred by the belief that they must undergo the NYSC service, to come home and contribute to the growth of the country.

He said “This will attract many with skills from the diaspora who want to settle or work for the development of Nigeria. It means Nigeria can tap into her extensive resource bank, especially in the much needed medical and social fields who were born and brought up in the diaspora who had been deterred by the prospect of undertaking NYSC in their thirties, forties and even fifties.”