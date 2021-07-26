Kem Releases Video For ‘Lie To Me Remix’ – uDiscover Music

R&B superstar KEM has teamed up with multi-platinum, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa on the remix of KEM’s chart-topping single “Lie To Me.”

The two giants of their respective genres unveiled the official video for the track. In the video, which was directed by Gerald Isaac, KEM’s love awakens in an elegant mansion to find an array of romantic gifts. The camera glides through the home as KEM and Wiz serenade her on a sunny Southern California day.

” data-lazy-type=”iframe” src=”″>

On the remix, which was released exclusively on Facebook last Friday, KEM captures the optimistic, pre-honeymoon stage of romance while Wiz examines a relationship where the partners no longer seem to be on the same team. While the original song was horn-fueled, lively keyboards propel the infectious remix. Last week, KEM gave a soulful performance of “Lie To Me,” accompanied by his band, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Lie To Me” spent seven weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs Airplay chart. Praising the “smooth and sexy” single, Billboard said, “The body-swaying mid-tempo number perfectly captures the relatable themes of unconditional love and devotion.” “Lie To Me” is the lead single from KEM’s latest album, Love Always Wins (Motown), which debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Current R&B Albums chart in August 2020.

Love Always Wins includes two versions of the album’s second single, “Live Out Your Love” – a solo version and a collaboration with soul songstress Toni Braxton. The duet topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs airplay chart and received an NAACP Image Awards nomination. Other standout tracks include the lush title track, “Love Always Wins” featuring GRAMMY-winning gospel music powerhouse Erica Campbell, and the inspiring “Friend Today.” The album was co-produced by KEM and Derek “DOA” Allen, and features contributions by such artists as Anthony Hamilton, Brian Culbertson, James Poyser and Salaam Remi.

Buy or stream “Lie To Me (Remix Feat. Wiz Khalifa).”