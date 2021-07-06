Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Photos from Family’s ‘Delayed’ European Vacation – Yahoo Entertainment

Kelly Ripa Instagram

Kelly Ripa and her family are finally getting the chance to celebrate some “delayed” family milestones.

On Monday, the 50-year-old television host shared a series of snaps on Instagram of her brood’s trip to Italy and Greece over the Fourth of July weekend.

Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos posed with their three children — Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18 — and members from Mark’s side of the family, including his sister Adriana and her three daughters.

In the caption, Ripa explained that the extended family originally planned to take the vacation to celebrate the graduations of her eldest son and niece, but the plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Ripa Instagram

“Last year’s graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well! 🇮🇹🇬🇷,” the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host joked. She posted three photos of the group looking happy and relaxed, posing in all-white outfits on a boat, smiling on the beach and touring a local attraction.

Kelly Ripa Instagram

Last May, Michael graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. At the time, Ripa celebrated the major moment with a sweet snap on her Instagram Story.

“This kid! #NYU #2020,” she wrote over the pic, showing the grad wearing an NYU T-shirt and giving a thumbs up. Beside him, Ripa held a tassel with a token that read “proud mom.”

Ripa previously opened up about her son’s major milestone, admitting on a May 2020 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that she was a bit disappointed that he wouldn’t have a traditional graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

“We’ve had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think that’s seeming more from my end of things,” she said at the time. “Because I realize that my firstborn, my firstborn child, is graduating from college in a couple of days and it’s definitely not what we expected.”

Last month, the youngest Consuelos child also officially became a high school graduate, which Ripa and Mark, 50, celebrating the achievement on social media.

The ABC host posted a series of pictures throughout the day on her Instagram Story, beginning with a cute photo of her and her Joaquin both wearing their robes — a bathrobe for the proud mom, and a graduation robe for her son.

The proud parents later snapped a cute selfie at the graduation ceremony, captioning the pic, “The Graduate! #2021 👨‍🎓.” Ripa also shared a photo of Joaquin “casually chatting” with his school’s commencement speaker: Gayle King.

As their youngest child heads off to school in the fall, Ripa also acknowledged that she and her spouse will be “empty nesters” when Joaquin leaves for college.

In March, the teen announced he’ll be attending the University of Michigan and joining the wrestling team.