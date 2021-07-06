Home SPORTS Kelly Oubre Jr. on playing for the Warriors and his impending free agency
Kelly Oubre Jr. on playing for the Warriors and his impending free agency

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Chris Haynes

Golden State Warriors swingman Kelly Oubre, Jr. joins Chris Haynes on the podcast this week to talk about his promising young career and what he expects out of his next chapter as he enters free agency later in the summer. 

Kelly talks about adjusting to his diminished role in Golden State this year, why he thinks he’s one of the best 2-way players in this year’s free agent class, and how he feels about his former team, the Phoenix Suns, competing in the NBA Finals, which kick off Tuesday night.

