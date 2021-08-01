Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil: Team USA’s young beach volleyball sensations – NBC Olympics

For much of the lead-up to Tokyo, 25-year-old Kelly Claes and 24-year-old Sarah Sponcil looked like the team of the future for United States beach volleyball, but not necessarily one that would compete in Tokyo.

They were trailing Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat in points until the second-to-last Olympic qualifying tournament in May, where they won in a major breakthrough moment that allowed them to leapfrog the longtime Olympic veteran Walsh Jennings to secure a place at these Olympics.

Thus far in Tokyo, they’ve proven their ascent was no fluke, with a perfect 3-0 record ahead of their Round of 16 elimination match against the Canadian team of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson.

First, Claes and Sponcil were tested by the Latvian duo of Tina Graudina and Anastaija Kravcenoka in their opening match, rallying from a big third set deficit to pull off their first Olympic win.