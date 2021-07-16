WORLD NEWS Keith Law’s AL East draft recap: Yankees, Red Sox (Marcelo Mayer!), Orioles, Blue Jays and Rays breakdowns – The Athletic by admin July 16, 2021 written by admin July 16, 2021 With the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft — we’re just going to go with “the draft,” for short — now in the books, here’s my look at each team’s draft class. I focus on the top-10 rounds, since those are the picks that count towards each team’s bonus pool; players taken after the 10th round may be paid up to $125,000 without counting against the bonus pool, so the best prospects taken in rounds 11 through 20 rarely end up signing. The number in parentheses after each player’s name indicates the round in which he was taken; the letter A indicates that it was a supplemental pick between rounds, either for losing a free agent or from the competitive balance lottery. I do assume that all players taken in the top-10 rounds will sign, although each year there are roughly two to five players who don’t for various reasons. Finally, I don’t grade drafts; I think that whole idea is absurd. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail admin previous post Chrissy Teigen’s French Bulldog Pippa Dead at 10 – TMZ next post Two Men Were Charged With Planning An Attack On Democrats To Spark A “Movement” After Trump Lost The Election – BuzzFeed News You may also like US experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’, CDC chief... July 16, 2021 Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love withdrawing from Team USA... July 16, 2021 Hunter Biden prosecutor paused investigation before election: report... July 16, 2021 How Netflix turned the Fear Street trilogy into... July 16, 2021 Gen. Mark Milley reportedly warned Trump not to... July 16, 2021 Jason Sudeikis shows support for racially abused English... July 16, 2021 Two Men Were Charged With Planning An Attack... July 16, 2021 Chrissy Teigen’s French Bulldog Pippa Dead at 10... July 16, 2021 Hubble Space Telescope Is Back – Gizmodo July 16, 2021 The long, ‘surreal’ days of the runaway Texas... July 16, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply