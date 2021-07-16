Keith Law’s AL East draft recap: Yankees, Red Sox (Marcelo Mayer!), Orioles, Blue Jays and Rays breakdowns – The Athletic

With the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft — we’re just going to go with “the draft,” for short — now in the books, here’s my look at each team’s draft class. I focus on the top-10 rounds, since those are the picks that count towards each team’s bonus pool; players taken after the 10th round may be paid up to $125,000 without counting against the bonus pool, so the best prospects taken in rounds 11 through 20 rarely end up signing.

The number in parentheses after each player’s name indicates the round in which he was taken; the letter A indicates that it was a supplemental pick between rounds, either for losing a free agent or from the competitive balance lottery. I do assume that all players taken in the top-10 rounds will sign, although each year there are roughly two to five players who don’t for various reasons.

Finally, I don’t grade drafts; I think that whole idea is absurd.