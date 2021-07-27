Keira Maguire says she’s not attracted to The Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson because he ‘looks short’ – Daily Mail

By Monique Friedlander For Daily Mail Australia

Keira Maguire isn’t a fan of this Australia’s new Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson.

The former Bachelor star, 35, shared her less-than-flattering view of the hunky pilot, 32, during an interview with The Real House Husbands Podcast hosted by Tim & Rod Sattler-Jones this week, declaring: ‘He’s not my type’.

‘I don’t know how tall he is, but he looks short,’ she said of Jimmy, who recently revealed his height to be a lofty 6’1.

Keira admitted that she’s only watched one episode of Jimmy’s season so far, but has already made up her mind about whether she’d ever go on a date with him.

‘I’m kind of at the point of my life where I know if there’s a vibe [with a suitor]. But he’s not for me, no,’ she explained.

‘But that doesn’t mean he’s not a decent guy. He’s just not my type,’ Keira added.

The blonde, who found fame in 2016 on Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor, went on to claim that even Jimmy’s suitors don’t appear to find him attractive.

‘I don’t think that many of the girls on this season really liked him, did they?’ she laughed.

Keira has suffered a string of breakups since finding fame on The Bachelor.

After being dumped by Richie on the show, she went on to appear she was rumoured to have sparked romance with Bachelorette reject Dave Billsborrow.

Keira then found love with Bachelorette star Jarrod Woodgate in 2017 while filming Bachelor In Paradise together.

They broke up in August 2018 before secretly getting back together four months later.

The couple finally confirmed they were back on in January 2019 but split yet again in August the same year.

In July 2020, Keira moved on with Love Island Australia hunk Matthew Zukowski, but the pair called it quits less than a year later in March 2021.

