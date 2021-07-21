Home ENTERTAINMENT Keeve Trennis Tangles with a Red-Bladed Menace in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #7 – Exclusive Preview – Star Wars
ENTERTAINMENT

Keeve Trennis Tangles with a Red-Bladed Menace in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #7 – Exclusive Preview – Star Wars

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
keeve-trennis-tangles-with-a-red-bladed-menace-in-marvel’s-star-wars:-the-high-republic-#7-–-exclusive-preview-–-star-wars

The cover of Star Wars: The High Republic #7.

The High Republic // JULY 21, 2021

What do these visions of the past mean for the Jedi Padawan?

StarWars.com Team

Byline picture featuring BB-8

This isn’t right.

In Star Wars: The High Republic #7, Jedi Padawan Keeve Trennis finds herself alone and confused…but not for long. Old friends and a ghostly presence join her on her journey, leading up to a clash of sabers with a fearsome foe.

The High Republic #7 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Phil Noto, is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop on July 28.

Star Wars: The High Republic #7 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic #7 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic #7 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic #7 preview 4 Star Wars: The High Republic #7 preview 5

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

TAGS: Marvel, Star Wars: The High Republic, Star Wars: The High Republic #7, The High Republic

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Chloe Zhao joins fellow Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho...

JUNGLE CRUISE Clip – “Don’t Go Up There”...

Who is Abigail Rawlings? Meet the Love Island...

THE CHAIR Official Trailer (HD) Sandra Oh Netflix...

Steve McQueen’s Uprising films speak powerfully to the...

Our favorite Prince George moments for his birthday...

Bette Midler, Berry Gordy Among New Kennedy Center...

Turner & Hooch Cast Talks Funniest Moments on...

The Cast of ‘Outer Banks’ Talks New and...

Media personality Angela gets ‘tear rubber’ SUV from...

Leave a Reply