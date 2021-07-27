Home SPORTS Keene Post 4 holds on against Exeter, moves on in State Legion Tournament
Keene Post 4 holds on against Exeter, moves on in State Legion Tournament

Jul. 26—NASHUA — A three-run bottom of the fourth inning put Keene Post 4 ahead of Exeter for good in the team’s 4-3 win in the State Legion Tournament Sunday at Holman Stadium in Nashua.

Kevin Putnam pitched into the seventh and went 2-for-4 at the plate win an RBI.

Logan Thatcher and Eric Norman each had two hits and an RBI as well.

Norman started off the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI double to score Hunter Paquette.

Exeter answered with two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead.

