Keane slams ‘disrespectful’ Brazil over ‘Strictly jig’ as Souness would ‘go right through one’

Date published: Monday 5th December 2src22 8:52 – Will Ford

Roy Keane has slammed Brazil and their manager Tite over the “direspectful” dancing against South Korea on Monday.

Brazil demolished the Asian side in the first half of their last-16 tie, with some outstanding football giving them a four-goal lead at half-time.

The goals from Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were each celebrated with a little dance, with the Brazil players also engaging Tite in their antics on the touchline.

And Keane predictably took umbrage with their “jig”, likening it to an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Keane told ITV: “I can’t believe what I’m watching. Obviously brilliant, brilliant by Brazil.

“Fantastic finish by Vinicius, great start to the game. But I’ve never seen so much dancing. It’s like watching Strictly. I can’t believe what I’m watching.”

Asked whether he deemed the Brazilian’s to be mickey-taking, Keane continued: “Yeah, I don’t like this.

“You can make a point about culture, but I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition. It’s 4-src and they’re doing it every time. I don’t mind the first… jig, whatever they’re doing.

“But it’s the one after that, and then the manager getting involved in it. I’m not happy with it. I don’t think it’s good at all.”

Fellow grouch Graeme Souness looked as though he wanted to snap one of the Brazil players in half as he watched replays of the dancing and called it a “shambles”.

He added: “It’s only a matter of time before someone goes right through one of these Brazilians.”

Earlier in the coverage, Keane said he believes England shouldn’t be worrying too much about Kylian Mbappe ahead of their clash with France on Saturday.

“At this stage of the competition you are going to be coming up against teams, they’ll always have one or two special players. But that’s part of the challenge,” Keane said.

“England have a bit of a swagger themselves. Of course, you have to look at the opposition and their strengths, but England should be brave and strong, and really go for it.”

