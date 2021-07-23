keagan-buchanan:-benni-mccarthy-confirms-two-amazulu-signings-including-ex-kaizer-chiefs-star

The Bafana Bafana legend is pleased with how the duo is performing at training as the team prepares for the new campaign

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy has confirmed the club’s first two signings in the current transfer window.

The 43-year-old tactician is back in the country after spending the off-season in Scotland with his family.

McCarthy revealed that Usuthu have signed former Maritzburg United duo Mxolisi Kunene and Keagan Buchanan ahead of the 202​1/22 season.

Editors’ Picks How will the USWNT line up vs New Zealand?

Manchester United complete £73m Sancho signing as England international signs five-year contract

Giovani: ‘The Brazilian Sancho’ being linked with Man City

‘He was born a star’ – Why has former NXGN wonderkid Diaz never played for Real Madrid?

“The team is looking very good, really well, they fit,” McCarthy told the club’s media department on Friday.

“The two new boys look like they settled in really well. Keagan Buchanan that we got and Kunene.”

Buchanan has been a free agent since he parted ways with Maritzburg in February 2021 after he decided against extending his contract with the club which expired on June 30.

While Kunene has also joined Usuthu on a free transfer after leaving the Team of Choice last month with the left-sided player’s contract having expired.

McCarthy is pleased with how the duo is performing at training as the team prepares for the new campaign which is expected to start next month.

“They seem to do well. Kunene is easing himself in, you know he just came back from an injury, he picked up when he was at Maritzburg United,” he continued.

“But he’s looking very good, he’s looking very good. There are a lot of positive signs from him and Buchanan as well.”

Buchanan managed to revive his career at Maritzburg after joining the KwaZulu-Natal side from Kaizer Chiefs in 2018.

The 30-year-old central midfielder played 16 matches across all competitions for the Team of Choice in the 2020/21 season and he provided three assists.

Buchanan is expected to compete with the likes of Xola Mlambo and Makhehlene Makhaula for a place in AmaZulu’s starting line-up.

While Kunene spent three full seasons with Maritzburg having joined the club from Baroka FC in 2017.

The 29-year-old did not make a single appearance for the Team of Choice in the recent campaign due to a long-term injury.

He is a direct replacement for South Africa under-23 left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso, who recently left AmaZulu for Chiefs on a free transfer.