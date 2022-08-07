Home Uncategorized KCR is acting like another Nizam: Piyush Goyal
KCR is acting like another Nizam: Piyush Goyal

HYDERABAD: Union minister

Piyush Goyal

on Sunday led the attack on Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who boycotted the

Niti Aayog

meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after branding the planning body “toothless and ineffective”.

Goyal said

KCR

has become too big for his boots and considers himself another Nizam of Telangana. “He forgets every state needs to develop for the nation’s progress. This is PM Modi’s dream and the Centre is working with Niti Aayog and states to chalk out welfare schemes. KCR is not interested in Telangana’s development, and this is evident from the state government’s inability to draw funds allocated by the Union Jal Shakti ministry,” he said.

On Saturday, KCR shot off a letter to the PM, informing him about his decision to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting in protest against the Centre’s discriminatory policies towards states and “not treating them as equal partners”.

