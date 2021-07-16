Kazakhstan registers Russia’s single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus – Republic World

The Kazakhstan Ministry of Health has approved the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Sputnik Light (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) is the initial component of Sputnik V, according to an official statement. According to data analysed from 28 days after the injection, Sputnik Light was found to be 79.4 per cent effective.

The efficacy of this Sputnik vaccination is about 80% higher than the previous one

The information was gathered from Russians who were vaccinated with a single injection and did not receive a second for any reason during the mass vaccination programme between December 5, 2020, and April 15, 2021. The efficacy of this vaccination is about 80%, which is higher than the efficacy of several two-dose vaccines.

Following a technological transfer from RDIF and the Gamaleya Center, Kazakhstan approved the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in February 2021 and began its production at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex. Sputnik V has been approved in 67 countries, with a combined population of more than 3.5 billion people.

Sputnik V is successfully used in Kazakhstan

The Russian Direct Investment Fund’s CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, stated, “Sputnik V is already successfully used in Kazakhstan to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Registration of Sputnik Light will help provide the country with another highly effective and safe vaccine against coronavirus. Single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine will enable authorities to speed up the vaccination of the population and accelerate the creation of herd immunity.”

Sputnik V has a lot of major advantages, including a 97.6% effectiveness rate. From December 5, 2020, through March 31, 2021, data on the coronavirus infection rate among persons in Russia who were vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V were analysed.

The efficacy of Sputnik Light is 79.4% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with the single-dose vaccine from December 5, 2020, to April 15, 2021. Over the last two decades, more than 250 clinical investigations have demonstrated the safety, efficacy, and lack of long-term side effects of adenoviral vaccines.

(Inputs from ANI)