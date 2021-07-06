katsina-youths-acquire-catapults-to-fight-gun-wielding-bandits-in-the-state

Members of Katsina State PDP Social Media Organization have started sharpening their skills in the use of locally made catapults for self-defense against gun-wielding bandits.

The State Chairman of Organization, Comrade Nuraddeen Adam Kankara Tina, led other members of the group to launch the catapult training exercise in Katsina metropolis.

The training exercise, which has been tagged “Operation Catapult Shoot”, is in response to Governor Aminu Ballo Masari’s instruction that residents of the state should defend themselves against bandits terrorizing the state.

The Governor gave this directive during the inauguration of Katsina Joint Security Operations and Communication Control Centre. According to him, it is ridiculous that people are not doing anything to defend themselves against bandits’ attack.

He said, “Why should I sit in my village and be only making telephone calls without doing anything?

“Every bandit, every criminal has an address, has a location, and they are human beings like us. The only difference is that they have taken arms against us; does it mean we have nothing to take against them?”