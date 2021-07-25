Bandits on Friday abducted 11 passengers at Kabobi village along the Jibia-Batsari Road in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Security operatives in the state, however, rescued eight of the abducted victims.

Sources revealed that the bandits had blocked the road around 2.30pm when they attacked a white Volkswagen Passat car which the passengers were traveling in before abducting them.

The vehicle was with Registration number: EPE 754 EZ.

It was learnt the bandits ordered the victims out of the vehicle and marched them into the forest.

The Spokesman for the Katsina police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident on Friday night.

The police spokesman said security operatives engaged the bandits in a gun duel, rescued some of the victims but were still combing the forest with a view to rescuing the other victims.

Gambo said, “Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing bandits and to rescue the remaining three persons. Investigation is ongoing.”