katsina:-efcc-nabs-20-suspected-internet

The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Zonal Office in Kano State has reported the arrest of not fewer than twenty suspected Internet fraudsters in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The EFCC team arrested the suspects, mostly youths in their early twenties, following an intelligence report that detected fraudulent Internet activities being carried out in the Dutsinma neighbourhood of Katsina State.

The EFCC team raided the area and were able to track and arrest the suspects in their hideouts.

Further investigation into the arrest is ongoing and indicted suspects will be charged to court. He said.

