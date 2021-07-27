Katsande to leave Kaizer Chiefs? – Ex-Zimbabwe captain’s agent responds to rumours

The Glamour Boys are believed to have already found a replacement for the tough-tackling midfield maestro

Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande’s agent has commented on reports indicating that the veteran midfielder has been released by the club.

It is has been said that the former Zimbabwe captain’s contract with the Soweto giants will not be renewed beyond the current month.

Katsande was one of the Chiefs players who were handed short-term deals to participate in the Caf Champions League final against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly earlier this month.

His agent, Sean Roberts, made it clear that he was in the dark regarding Katsande’s rumoured departure from the Naturena-based giants.

“Nothing has been said to me. As soon as he leaves you are more than welcome to give me a call,” Roberts told Sowetan.

“I need to speak to the player and the club and see what’s happening. His contract expired, so we will meet with the club.”

Katsande is one of the longest-serving players at Chiefs having joined the Glamour Boys from Ajax Cape Town – now known as Cape Town Spurs – in July 2011.

The tough-tackling 35-year-old has helped Amakhosi clinch two PSL titles, the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 during his time with the four-time PSL champions.

Amakhosi have reportedly decided not to extend Katsande’s contract due to the imminent arrival of Cole Alexander.

Alexander, who recently parted ways with Indian club Odisha FC, is said to be seen as a replacement for Katsande at the Soweto giants.

The 30-year-old midfielder played under Chiefs’ new head coach Stuart Baxter at Odisha and the duo also worked together at SupeSport United.

It is now believed that the British tactician is keen to reunite with Alexander at Chiefs as he looks to bring back the glory days at the ambitious club.

Chiefs have been one of the busiest PSL clubs in the current transfer window having signed seven players thus far.

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, defenders Njabulo Ngcobo, Sfiso Hlanti, Sibusiso Mabiliso, and Austin Dube, midfielders Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota have all joined the Glamour Boys in the current transfer window.

Amakhosi are expected to make more new signings having also been linked with Keagan Dolly, who is a free agent having left Ligue 1 club Montpellier after his contract expired on June 30.