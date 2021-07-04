Katrina Kaif’s purple tie-dye Zara athleisure look is super affordable at ₹3k – Hindustan Times

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram feed to share with her fans her many moods and the Bharat actor looked absolutely stunning in her barefaced images showing off her sun kissed glow in an all purple ensemble. Katrina looked as radiant as ever in the pictures she shared to her Instagram feed captioned “Moods”. Katrina has definitely been having a moment with tie-dye ensembles, much like most of the actors in Bollywood, and most recently the Tiger Zinda Hai actor showed her love for tie-dye once again as she wore a purple tie-dye outfit in the playful pictures she posted to her social media feed early on Saturday.

Katrina was seen combining athleisure and loungewear to perfect in her loose-fitted purple tie-dye half sleeved top which she paired with a matching loose-fitted bottom. The Thugs of Hindostan actor sported minimal, dewy make-up in the pictures, with only a slight rouge and pale pink lipstick to glam her low-key look up. The 37-year-old Bollywood starlet had her dark hair up in a pony tail as she posed for the playful photographs.

Katrina wore only thick gold hoops in her ears as accessories for the photographs. Katrina’s adorable and casual look was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, but what’s really surprising is the very affordable price tag of Katrina’s ensemble. The Baar Baar Dekho actor’s outfit is from high street fashion brand Zara and the whole ensemble comes up to only ₹2,980.

The purple tie-dye drop shoulder cropped t-shirt was originally priced at ₹1,790 but is now on sale at ₹1,190 on the Zara website. As for the tie-dye purple joggers, they were originally priced at ₹2,490 but are not on sale at ₹1,790. Which means you can actually recreate the look in under ₹3,000.

