Katrina Kaif has the sweetest wish for Priyanka Chopra as she celebrates her birthday – Times of India

Created: Jul 18, 2021, 10:32 IST

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrates her birthday today. As the big day is all about making your loved and favourite ones feel special, wishes have been pouring in for the star from all across the globe. Having said that, Katrina Kaif also did her bit to make her ‘Agneepath’ co-star feel valuable.


The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the birthday girl and penned a heartwarming note which went on to read, “From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you, ur fire and drive has always inspired me at different points of my life, some important rides and night outs, every time we meet it’s always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher and may you always be blessed. Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra”.


Earlier, Priyanka flagged off her birthday weekend by sharing a glimpse of her recent tattoo. Donning a swimsuit, and basking in the sun, the gorgeous dive indeed looked fresh as a daisy while she lazed at her blue bean bag.





On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao for ‘The White Tiger’. She will next be seen in ‘Text For You’ which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in ‘Matrix 4’.


Recently the actress along with her hubby Nick Jonas recently announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards this year. With that she also became the first Indian in history to announce the Oscar nominees.


Katrina on the other hand will next be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama ‘Sooryavanshi’ alongside Akshay Kumar.


