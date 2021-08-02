katie-ledecky-says-she-‘never-would-have-imagined’-her-olympic-swimming-success

“I did have a hamburger after I was done — that tasted good,” she says about a celebratory meal that was more than deserved.

Ledecky won 1500m and 800m freestyle golds in Tokyo and silvers in the 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay, reaffirmed her status as a unique athlete who is able to compete over short and long distance events. She has now won 10 medals across three Olympic Games.

It wasn’t all smooth-sailing in Tokyo, however, as 24-year-old Ledecky faced stern competition from Australia’s double Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus and finished fifth in the 200m free.

But after the challenges of the past 18 months, which includes long periods away from her family and being forced to train in a backyard pool at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ledecky is now able to reflect on everything she’s achieved.