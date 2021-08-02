Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer – CNN

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer,” Griffin began a note posted Monday on her verified Instagram account.

“I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” the note continued. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

Griffin’s doctors “are very optimistic” that the cancer is stage one and contained to her left lung, she said.

The star’s expectation is that she will not have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation and that she should “be up and running around as usual in a month or less,” the note read.