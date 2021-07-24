Katherine Waterston: ‘It’s still pretty much a nightmare to be a woman’ – The Independent

Katherine Waterston is staring at the floor. She does this a lot – far more often than she meets my eye. She speaks slowly, fastidiously, often letting 15 seconds pass between one word and the next, as if she’s picking her way through the woods to avoid tripping on any roots. Interviews, says the Fantastic Beasts star, are difficult. “I just get so shy. That’s my curse.”

The current topic she’s traversing? Her slow start in Hollywood. “I’m being careful with my answer,” says the 41-year-old, “because it’s so easy to rewrite the past… When I started out, I didn’t see that there was a place for me.”

Until Waterston was 34, her palpable talent was mostly confined to the New York theatre scene. While she was playing Anya in The Cherry Orchard on stage, she was getting unnamed bit parts – “Third year”, “Shopgirl” – on screen. Bigger roles eluded her. The playwright Adam Rapp, who worked with Waterston in the theatre and with whom she was in a relationship for a number of years, once theorised that her height – she is six-foot tall – put off unimaginative casting directors. “They’d have been taking a risk casting such an Amazonian beauty,” he said. Eventually, someone did. After Paul Thomas Anderson cast Waterston in his hazy neo-noir Inherent Vice (2015) – and she duly stole every scene as loose cannon Shasta Fay Hepworth – things changed. She starred in Queen of Earth, Mid90s, Steve Jobs, Alien: Covenant, and JK Rowling’s Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts, bringing a stoic grace to all of them. But it was a slog to get there.

“What was being made available to me in Hollywood when I was very young was equal parts demeaning and boring,” says Waterston now, still sitting side-on, beside a large open window whose view is entirely obscured by leaves. “I struggled to find the people who wanted what I had to offer. And I found loads of people who wanted something I couldn’t offer.”

What was that? “Oh God, so many things,” she says. “I couldn’t be a chess piece. I wanted to…” Five seconds pass. Then 10. She changes direction. “The simple answer would be to say: I felt I was very smart, and hard-working, and I wanted to really be challenged and get into the weeds with other creative people. And I felt that the business wanted me to stand there and look nice, and it would be great if my skirt was a little shorter. I could say that. And it’s probably mostly true.” Another 10 seconds. “But I think the harder question to ask is how much I decided that the world was saying that to me, and how much it really was. This is a very uncomfortable area of exploration.”

She shifts back a little, so she’s silhouetted by the light from the “millisecond of sun” we’re currently enjoying in London (raised in Connecticut, she’s been living in the UK for the past few years). Dressed in a navy-blue oversized shirt, Waterston has a sort of androgynous, ageless beauty about her; her friend, the actor Natasha Lyonne, once described her as “like a gorgeous woman and a hot teenage boy”. When she does turn to face me, it is with a smile. “It could have been that I was young, and I was scared to stand up for what I thought I deserved,” she says. “And there might’ve been some people [in audition rooms] who I was writing off as part of the problem, and part of the patriarchy, that actually would have been thrilled to see me bring my intelligence to those scenes. And I just was getting a read that these rooms didn’t want that, and was coming in guarded, and with an idea of what was possible. I don’t know. I’ll never know.”

Instead, she went back to the theatre. “The only way I could tell you now, without a shadow of a doubt, that the sick culture of the patriarchy was dominating those rooms, is if I had had the nerve, the guts, to lose it all and say, ‘If you don’t like me as I am, that’s your loss.’ And be willing to risk that I’d never work in that town again. I wasn’t. But I’m sure there were a few young women out there in Hollywood at the same time as me who felt, ‘Oh, I’m going to just give it a shot in this room. I bet not every person here wants to dismiss, disrespect and dominate me.’ And you know, they might’ve got their careers off the ground in Hollywood faster than I got mine off the ground.” Retreating to theatre, she says, was an act of self-preservation. “I didn’t feel that I yet had a thick enough skin to go up against the patriarchy in Hollywood.”