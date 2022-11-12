Kate Winslet’s astonishing donation to child on life-support revealed

November 12, 2022 – 13:16 GMT

Titanic star Kate Winslet brought a struggling mother to tears with a donation to help keep her daughter alive on life support

Kate Winslet has made a huge and heartfelt donation to a struggling mother in Scotland, who is facing astronomical energy bills to keep her sick daughter on life support.

The Titanic actress heard that Carolynne Hunter – who has a 12-year-old daughter, Freya, with severe cerebral palsy – was facing a $20,000 bill next year as the youngster relies on receiving oxygen for her breathing problems.

AFter hearing the news on the Bioreports, the A-lister intervened and donated $20,000 to their Go Fund Me page which appeared from “Kate Winslet and Family”.

Carolynne, 49 said: “Our journey as a family has been very traumatic and I just feel done at this point in my life.

“When I heard about the money I just burst into tears. I thought it wasn’t even real. I’m still thinking ‘Is this real?'” The cost of living in the UK has risen astronomically, meaning their bills have almost tripled.

Carolynne said that Kate got in touch with her and wished her well. She added: “I didn’t speak out to get donations but at the same time I have to make sure that Freya is OK.

Kate’s donation could be seen on their Go Fund Me page

“I’m going to be helped but what about everyone else? I wanted the Government to pay for it and do the right thing – it shouldn’t have to be a celebrity that steps in.”

Kate lives in England with her own family. She is married to Edward Abel Smith, who is the nephew of Richard Branson. They have one child together, and she has two from previous marriages.

Kate’s donation will help Freya remain on life support

Kate is also patron of Family Haven which is a charity to help vulnerable and disadvantaged families living in Gloucestershire.

The MayoClinic describes Cerebral palsy as: “A group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It’s caused by damage that occurs to the immature, developing brain, most often before birth.

“Cerebral palsy is a lifelong disorder. There is no cure, but treatments can help improve function.”

