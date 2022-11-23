Kate Middleton’s wedding lipstick and go-to bronzer feature in a big Black Friday sale

While Kate Middleton isn’t allowed to name her favourite beauty products, she has been spotted buying a few over the years. Combine that with some insider intel from makeup artists and we’ve managed to piece together some of her go-to makeup bag items.

You won’t be surprised to know Kate is supposedly a fan of some of the finer beauty brands, including Bobbi Brown. In fact, she apparently even used a couple of products from the brand on her wedding day back in 2011. Since we all want to look a little more Kate Middleton, many of us will be delighted to find out that some of these Duchess-worthy products feature in Bobbi Brown’s big Black Friday sale.

Starting Friday 25th November and running until Monday 28th November, shoppers can nab 25% off site-wide. Plus, those ordering over £65 worth of items will be treated to free full-size gifts.

If you need some inspiration for what to shop, we’ve listed some of the products Kate is rumoured to use here..

Bobbi Brown Lipstick in Sandwash Pink, £21 in the Black Friday sale

This is the shade of pink Kate apparently wore for her wedding day

It was reported that Kate went to a Bobbi Brown makeup counter in London a few days before her wedding. She was spotted picking up a few makeup buys including this particular shade of lipstick.

Kate reportedly used this very lipstick on her wedding day. We think you’ll agree it’s the perfect bridal pink.

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze, £29.25 in the Black Friday sale

Get a glow like Kate with this bronzer

It’s said that Kate is a big fan of a bronzed glow, and when she can’t have subtle spray tans she turns to this glow-boosting bronzer to give her skintone a sunkissed lift.

With a mix of five bronzing and brightening tones, we can see why Kate might be a fan.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Weightless Foundation, £28 in the Black Friday sale

If it’s good enough for Kate, it’s good enough for us

We can’t *officially* say this foundation was the one Kate wore on her wedding day, but royal makeup artist Hannah Martin was confirmed as having been present on the day to provide makeup help to bridal party members, and her kit features this foundation. Plus, a few reports say it’s likely Kate picked up a bottle to use on the day.

Happy shopping!

