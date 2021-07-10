Kate Middleton’s impressive job title on George, Charlotte and Louis’s birth certificates – The Mirror

Prince William and Kate Middleton have their official job titles listed on their kids’ birth certificates

Birth certificates are a matter of public record – even for the royals. But there’s something a little bit special about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s official documents…

When the Duchess of Cambridge went into labour with Prince George in July 2013, the world’s media stood outside St Mary’s Hospital in London waiting for the first glimpse of the future King.

As he’s grown into an adorable young boy, the Kate and William have delighted royal fans around the world with two more arrivals – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While respecting royal traditions, the couples have always tried to give their kids somewhat ‘normal’ upbringings, shielding them from being in the limelight too often and teaching them to treat others with respect.

But even if they manage to make their day-to-day pretty non-royal, there are some things they can’t get away from – including on official documents like their birth certificates.















Prince George’s birth certificate, featuring Kate’s title

It’s the same on Charlotte’s legal document

As they are a matter of public record, Kate and Wills had to fill out the paperwork like everyone else – and list their job titles.

Under the ‘occupation’ heading, William has written ‘Prince of the United Kingdom’, while on Kate’s side it says ‘Princess of the United Kingdom’.

Although Kate’s often known as the Duchess of Cambridge, she’s also technically a princess.

In fact, Kate’s full title is Princess William of Wales, which she took when she married Wills in 2011 – but she very rarely uses the title.













A new book recently gave an insight into how Kate and William raise their kids – doing everything they can to make sure George, Charlotte and Louis are down to earth, despite the responsibilities they’ll one day hold.

The Battle of Brothers book, by Robert Lacey, claims Kate and William told Prince George he’d one day be King at some time around his seventh birthday.