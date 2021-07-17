Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Both Obsessed with These Sneaker Brands – TownandCountrymag.com

It’s safe to assume that members of the royal family have enviable shoe collections. From black tie pumps to elegant riding boots, both the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have a number of high-end footwear options at their disposal. However, when the two women have long days of engagements or are running after their toddlers, sometimes the safest bet is a good, old-fashioned pair of sneakers. But, while sneakers may not be the most exciting shoes in the Duchesses’ closets, the two women certainly still have their preferences.

Kate and Meghan may now live on opposite ends of the world, but they do share a love for white sneakers. They even often opt for the same brands—namely, eco-friendly footwear company Veja. In addition, Kate often sports dainty, white Superga sneakers, while Meghan has worn classic Stan Smith Adidas. There is consistency here—a Duchess-approved sneaker is white, minimal, and streamlined (not to mention, relatively affordable).

Below, find our favorite Kate and Meghan sneaker moments, plus where to buy your own pair of royal tennis shoes.