Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Both Obsessed with These Sneaker Brands – TownandCountrymag.com

It’s safe to assume that members of the royal family have enviable shoe collections. From black tie pumps to elegant riding boots, both the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have a number of high-end footwear options at their disposal. However, when the two women have long days of engagements or are running after their toddlers, sometimes the safest bet is a good, old-fashioned pair of sneakers. But, while sneakers may not be the most exciting shoes in the Duchesses’ closets, the two women certainly still have their preferences.
Kate and Meghan may now live on opposite ends of the world, but they do share a love for white sneakers. They even often opt for the same brands—namely, eco-friendly footwear company Veja. In addition, Kate often sports dainty, white Superga sneakers, while Meghan has worn classic Stan Smith Adidas. There is consistency here—a Duchess-approved sneaker is white, minimal, and streamlined (not to mention, relatively affordable).
Below, find our favorite Kate and Meghan sneaker moments, plus where to buy your own pair of royal tennis shoes.
Veja V-10 Lace Up Sneakers
The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge both love Veja sneakers. Meghan wore her black and white pair on day two of the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.
Veja Metallic Sneakers
Kate took a page from Meghan’s book and recently sported her sister-in-law’s beloved sneaker brand. In June 2021, the Duchess wore a gold and white pair of Vejas to the London Natural History Museum.
V-10 Leather Metallic Logo Patch Low-Top Sneakers
Veja
saksfifthavenue.com
$150.00
Superga Cotu Classic Sneakers
The Duchess of Cambridge’s most worn sneaker is by far the Superga Cotu Classic. A white, canvas sneaker that’s been around forever, this style is truly universal. Here, Kate wore a pair to play tennis in Edinburgh, Scotland in May 2021.
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
Superga
shopbop.com
$65.00
Superga Cotu Classic Sneakers
The Duchess of Cambridge also wore her Supergas at an event in London’s Battersea Park in September 2020.
Superga Cotu Classic Sneakers
We all know that Kate is not afraid of a rewear. The Duchess grabbed her Supergas for the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show.
Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
The Duchess of Sussex also loves a simple white sneaker. She is often spotted wearing the classic Adidas Stan Smith style. This pair, worn on a New Zealand trip, has navy blue detailing on the back.
Annie Goldsmith
News Writer
Annie Goldsmith is the news writer for Town & Country, where she covers culture, politics, style, and the British royal family.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io