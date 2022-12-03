Kate and William’s sweetest PDA moments including ‘adoring gaze’ during wedding song

Unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William haven’t had many public displays of affection (PDA) over the years.

Although their balcony kisses at Buckingham Palace after their royal wedding in April 2011 delighted spectators, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who’s US tour has been ‘planned without Harry and Meghan in mind’, have largely avoided hand holding, back rubs, and arm linking during their public engagements.

The couple probably sought to seem professional during their contacts with the public and not draw too much attention to their relationship as the majority of their official outings were undertaken as senior members of the royal family.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kisses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the prize-giving of the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club

(Image: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica

(Image: Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage)

Kate accompanied her husband, Prince William to the Royal Charity Polo Cup game in July 2022, when they made a very uncommon public display of affection. As they tenderly cuddled, the Duke was seen kissing his wife’s cheek and, in other pictures, wrapping his arm around her waist.

The two were also pictured having a great time together playing the drums in the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum, where Bob Marley once resided.

During the same trip in March 2022, while attending a dinner at King’s House hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica, the Duchess of Cambridge wrapped her arm around her husband. All evening, the couple was spotted gazing tenderly into each other’s eyes.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet The Jamaica National bobsleigh team

(Image: Photo by Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in ‘Royal Carols – Together At Christmas’

(Image: Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meet young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project

(Image: Photo by Andy Commins – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean earlier this year, the couple met the Jamaica National Bobsleigh Team. Prince William couldn’t contain his laughter as the royal couple were seen getting inside the bobsleigh.

Another sweet moment between the couple was photographed a few days before Christmas 2021, when the Duchess of Cambridge hosted the Together at Christmas community carol service. The couple were seated next to each other during the service, watching artist Ellie Goulding perform her popular tune “Your Song,” which she also sang during the royals’ wedding at Buckingham Palace ten years prior.

The song is thought to have been the couple’s first dance as newlyweds. The couple could be seen having a loving look at one point in the song before the mother-of-three turned away smiling as the Duke continued to look at her.

The Duke and Duchess could also be seen laughing together during their visit to the Belmont Community Centre in Durham on April 27. During the visit, the couple tried their hand at golf while meeting young people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project.

The Duke and Duchess toasting marshmallows

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks

(Image: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Velodrome

(Image: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The royal couple are not shy of getting in the festive spirit, toasting marshmallows together on their trip to Cardiff on day two of their royal train tour.

A month before the birth of Prince Louis, in March 2018, the Duke of Cambridge was seen putting his arm around his pregnant wife during the Irish Guards’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks.

Back in 2012, during the London Olympic Games, sweet snaps emerged of the couple embracing with glee. Now 10 years on the couple are as loved up as ever.

