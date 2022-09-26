Kate and Rio Ferdinand’s ‘kid free’ Paris trip as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Kate and Rio Ferdinand recently enjoyed a romantic getaway to Paris to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Kate, 31, and football pundit Rio, 43, jetted off to on a ‘child free’ trip to France to mark their anniversary, and the pair looked as loved-up as ever in snaps shared on social media.

The couple, who tied the not in Turkey in 2019, posted an adorable video montage on Instagram which featured numerous short clips from their trip to the city of love, with Kate writing: “PARI you were everything, celebrating 3 years of marriage,” alongside heart emojis.

Kate and Rio recently jetted off on a romantic getaway to Paris

The sweet Instagram reel began with the couple getting set to board the Eurostar from London to Paris, with them both dressed in comfy clothing for the journey.

Rio said: “No kids around,” as Kate excitedly exclaimed: “We are free baby!”

Kate shares one year old son Cree with Rio, and is also step-mum to the former footballer’s three children, Lorenz, 15, Tate, 13, and Tia, 11.

The pair’s getaway kicked off with a lavish date night, with Kate sporting a quirky corset-style top and black trousers while Rio cut a casual figure in a cream shirt and beige trousers.

The pair shared a sweet video montage of their trip

Kate and Rio were celebrating their third wedding anniversary

They set out exploring the French capital together

Another clip from their getaway showed them exploring the French capital and snapping a series of photos in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Kate could be seen planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek as they celebrated their anniversary, before heading on another night out to a swanky Italian restaurant later on.

Mum-of-one Kate got glammed up in a burnt orange and blue co-ord set from high street favourite Zara, which she paired with black heeled boots and her blonde locks slicked back in a bun.

She and Rio sipped cocktails and tucked into a series of delicious dishes before rounding off their night out back at their hotel with a bottle of champagne.

The pair looked as loved-up as ever as they headed on a night out together

Kate and Rio enjoyed a rare ‘child free’ weekend away

The former TOWIE star looked incredible as she got glammed up

The couple’s celeb pals and followers were quick to comment and wish them both well, with fellow TOWIE star Lydia Bright saying: “Sooo cute,” with two heart emojis.

“Happy anniversary to you both,” one follower wrote, as another added: “Lovely reel….so happy xx”.

