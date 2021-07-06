kaseya-says-up-to-1,500-businesses-compromised-in-massive-ransomware-attack

(CNN Business) Software vendor Kaseya says that between 800 and 1,500 businesses have been compromised by the recent ransomware attack that has ricocheted around the world.

Kaseya said in a statement on Monday that approximately 50 of its direct customers were breached in the attack that began to unfold on Friday. But hundreds more companies were affected because many of Kaseya’s customers provide IT services to small businesses such as restaurants and accounting firms.

“Our global teams are working around the clock to get our customers back up and running,” Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said in the statement. “We understand that every second they are shut down, it impacts their livelihood, which is why we’re working feverishly to get this resolved.”

Kaseya said that it has met with US government agencies including the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). It said it had also engaged with the White House and cybersecurity firm FireEye Mandiant.

The White House on Sunday urged companies who believe their systems were compromised in the ransomware attack that targeted Kaseya to immediately report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.