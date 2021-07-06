Kaseya says fewer than 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack – CNN

(CNN Business) Software vendor Kaseya said Monday night that “fewer than 1,500 downstream businesses” have been affected by the recent ransomware attack that hit businesses around the world.

“To date, we are aware of fewer than 60 Kaseya customers, all of which were using the VSA on-premises product, who was directly compromised by this attack,” Kaseya said. “While many of these customers provide IT services to multiple other companies, we understand the total impact thus far has been to fewer than 1,500 downstream businesses. We have not found any evidence that any of our [cloud] customers were compromised.”

Kaseya also said that it met with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Monday night “to discuss systems and network hardening requirements prior to service restoration for both [cloud] and on-premises customers. A set of requirements will be posted prior to service restart to give our customers time to put these counter measures in place in anticipation of a return to service on July 6th.”

The cybercriminal gang, which is believed to operate out of Eastern Europe or Russia, targeted software vendor Kaseya, whose products are widely used by IT management companies, cybersecurity experts said.