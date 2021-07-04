Kartik Aaryan’s movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha to change title after controversy – The Indian Express









The title of this Kartik Aaryan movie will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

The makers of Kartik Aaryan’s recently announced upcoming film Satyanarayan Ki Katha have decided to change the project’s title to “avoid hurting sentiments”.

The new title of this Sajid Nadiadwala production has not been announced yet. Satyanarayan Ki Katha translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for Hindu god Vishnu. The title has attracted outrage on social media sites.

Aaryan reposted the Instagram post of the film’s director Sameer Vidwans. It read, “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey.”

The film is being touted as an epic love story. Earlier, Aaryan had shared a promo of the film. The actor wrote on Instagram, “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha ❤️ A special film with special people 🙏🏻”.

He had said in a statement, “I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now. I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining.”