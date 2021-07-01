Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400m hurdles, the longest-standing record in men’s track.

The Norwegian clocked 46.70 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday. American Kevin Young held the record of 46.78 from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Last week, Rai Benjamin ran 46.83 at the U.S. Olympic Trials, then the second-fastest time in history.

Warholm now owns seven of the top 15 times in history.

Benjamin, who took silver behind Warholm at 2019 Worlds, owns three of the top 15 times in history.

Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba, the 2019 World bronze medalist, is the fourth fastest man in history behind Warholm, Young and Benjamin.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Warholm, Benjamin and Samba are expected to go head-to-head-to-head for the first time since 2019 Worlds.

Last Sunday night/Monday morning, Sydney McLaughlin broke the women’s 400m hurdles world record.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

Karsten Warholm breaks 400m hurdles world record originally appeared on NBCSports.com