‘Karma is visiting you’ – Gov Wike told to apologize to former boss, Amaechi

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has told the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to apologise to his predecessor and former boss, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

HURIWA said Wike should apologise to the former Minister of Transportation for what it described as needless political war of vendetta to Amaechi, who entrusted key offices to him whilst he (Amaechi) served as Governor.

On September 14, 2015, Wike had vowed to implement the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry probing the sale of the State’s valued assets by the Amaechi administration.

Also, the Justice George Omereji seven-man commission of inquiry concluded its proceeding on the matter over the weekend, warning that the former Minister and some members of his administration who shunned the panel should be prepared to bear the consequences of their action.

HURIWA accused the Commission of reaching predetermined conclusions and indicting Amaechi without hearing his own side of the story.

In a statement by its national Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko,, HURIWA said it thinks “the politically motivated witch-hunt using certain forces in the judiciary against Amaechi is the source of the current political troubles and ‘karma’ afflicting Wike.”

HURIWA also stated that Governor Wike, in the last eight years, has become anti-workers and dictatorial.

Wike had on Monday said that some aggrieved losers in the People Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary for 2023 which produced former State Accountant-General, Sim Fubara as candidate, were leading an Abuja plot for his downfall.

Wike during activities to celebrate former Governor Peter Odili at 74, pointed at some of the party leaders who, on his 2021 birthday, indicated interest to fly the ticket, but failed in the end, as spearheading the gang up against him.

HURIWA counselled Wike “to put an end to his cantankerous political warfare against his kinsman- Amaechi and end his administration as a democrat and not a quarrelsome tyrant.”