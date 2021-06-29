Home ENTERTAINMENT Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils 2021 Line-Up, Including 32 Premieres & Tribute Program To Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation – Deadline
ENTERTAINMENT

Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils 2021 Line-Up, Including 32 Premieres & Tribute Program To Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation – Deadline

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
karlovy-vary-film-festival-unveils-2021-line-up,-including-32-premieres-&-tribute-program-to-martin-scorsese’s-film-foundation-–-deadline

The official selection of the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) has been revealed, featuring 32 premieres. Scroll down for the full list of titles.

The fest will open with Zatopek, David Ondříček’s feature about four-time Olympic gold medalist, the runner Emil Zátopek, who is widely regarded as the most popular athlete in Czech Republic’s history. The film will premiere on August 20, 2021 in the Hotel Thermal Grand Hall at the opening night gala. Also screening is Boiling Point, the drama about a restaurant chef starring Stephen Graham.

A retrospective will take place dedicated to the work of The Film Foundation, Martin Scorsese’s non-profit organization established in 1990 dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history, restoring to date more than 900 classic works of cinema. A total of 10 films will be screened at the fest.

In addition to today’s program announcement, a selection of non-competitive strands, featuring notable films from 2020 and 2021, will be revealed closer to the event.

For the first time this year, documentaries will be incorporated into the two existing competitions – the Crystal Globe Competition and East of the West Competition – both previously restricted to fiction features.

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION

Atlas ptáků / Bird Atlas


Director: Olmo Omerzu


Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic, 2021, 92 min, World premiere

Boiling Point / Boiling Point


Director: Philip Barantini


United Kingdom, 2020, 94 min, World premiere

Ezmûn / The Exam


Director: Shawkat Amin Korki


Germany, Iraq, Qatar, 2021, 89 min, World premiere

Guerres / Wars


Director: Nicolas Roy


Canada, 2021, 84 min, World premiere

Každá minuta života / Every Single Minute


Director: Erika Hníková


Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 80 min, World premiere

Láska pod kapotou / At Full Throttle


Director: Miro Remo


Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 85 min, World premiere

Nö / Nö


Director: Dietrich Brüggemann


Germany, 2021, 119 min, World premiere

Le Prince / Le Prince


Director: Lisa Bierwirth


Germany, 2021, 125 min, World premiere

Strahinja Banović / As Far as I Can Walk


Director: Stefan Arsenijević


Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021, 92 min, World premiere

La terra dei figli / The Land of the Sons


Director: Claudio Cupellini


Italy, 2021, 118 min, International premiere

Zbornica / The Staffroom


Director: Sonja Tarokić


Croatia, 2021, 126 min, World premiere

Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého / Saving One Who Was Dead


Director: Václav Kadrnka


Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France, 2021, 90 min, World premiere

EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION

Bliscy / Dear Ones


Director: Grzegorz Jaroszuk


Poland, Czech Republic, 2021, 74 min, World premiere

Bėgikė / Runner


Director: Andrius Blaževičius


Lithuania, Czech Republic, 2021, 87 min, World premiere

Jednotka intenzivního života / Intensive Life Unit


Director: Adéla Komrzý


Czech Republic, 2021, 73 min, World premiere

Koreni / Roots


Director: Tea Lukač


Serbia, 2021, 80 min, World premiere

Külön falka / Wild Roots


Director: Hajni Kis


Hungary, Slovak Republic, 2021, 98 min, World premiere

Marťanské lodě / Two Ships


Director: Jan Foukal


Czech Republic, Norway, 2021, 76 min, World premiere

Nuuccha / Nuuccha


Director: Vladimir Munkuev


Russia, 2021, 107 min, World premiere

Otar’s Death / Otar’s Death


Director: Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze


Georgia, Germany, Lithuania, 2021, 106 min, World premiere

Patchwork / Patchwork


Director: Petros Charalambous


Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, 2021, 86 min, World premiere

Poslije zime / After the Winter


Director: Ivan Bakrač


Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, 2021, 101 min, World premiere

Sestri / Sisterhood


Director: Dina Duma


North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, 2021, 90 min, World premiere

Zrcadla ve tmě / Mirrors in the Dark


Director: Šimon Holý


Czech Republic, 2021, 84 min, World premiere

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Années 20 / Roaring 20’s


Director: Elisabeth Vogler


France, 2021, 90 min, European premiere

Brighton 4th / Brighton 4th


Director: Levan Koguashvili


Georgia, Russia, Bulgaria, USA, Monaco, 2021, 95 min, European premiere

Moje slunce Mad / My Sunny Maad


Director: Michaela Pavlátová


Czech Republic, France, Slovak Republic, 2021, 81 min, International premiere

O slavnosti a hostech / The Party and the Guests


Director: Jan Němec


Czechoslovakia, 1966, 71 min

Podezření / Suspicion


Director: Michal Blaško


Czech Republic, France, 2022, 68 min, World premiere

Rekonstrukce okupace / Reconstruction of Occupation


Director: Jan Šikl


Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 95 min, World premiere

Sny o toulavých kočkách / Dreams About Stray Cats


Director: David Sís


Czech Republic, USA, France, 2020, 96 min, World premiere

Zátopek / Zátopek


Director: David Ondříček


Czech Republic, 2021, 131 min, World premiere

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Jeremy Clarkson’s farming show yields a second season...

BTS leads Billboard Hot 100 for fifth week...

Sky announces new documentary on the rise and...

Jazz-funk guru John Carroll Kirby: ‘When musicians are...

Scarlett Johansson is launching her own beauty brand...

Elvis Costello defends Olivia Rodrigo over Brutal plagiarism...

Headteachers Debate Proposed Mobile Phone Ban In Schools...

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts adds Ron Perlman...

Prince Harry pays tribute to ‘mum’ and her...

Regina Daniels shares video of her father and...

Leave a Reply