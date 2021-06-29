Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils 2021 Line-Up, Including 32 Premieres & Tribute Program To Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation – Deadline

The official selection of the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) has been revealed, featuring 32 premieres. Scroll down for the full list of titles.

The fest will open with Zatopek, David Ondříček’s feature about four-time Olympic gold medalist, the runner Emil Zátopek, who is widely regarded as the most popular athlete in Czech Republic’s history. The film will premiere on August 20, 2021 in the Hotel Thermal Grand Hall at the opening night gala. Also screening is Boiling Point, the drama about a restaurant chef starring Stephen Graham.

A retrospective will take place dedicated to the work of The Film Foundation, Martin Scorsese’s non-profit organization established in 1990 dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history, restoring to date more than 900 classic works of cinema. A total of 10 films will be screened at the fest.

Related Story Karlovy Vary Cancels 54½ November Special Event Due To COVID Restrictions

In addition to today’s program announcement, a selection of non-competitive strands, featuring notable films from 2020 and 2021, will be revealed closer to the event.

For the first time this year, documentaries will be incorporated into the two existing competitions – the Crystal Globe Competition and East of the West Competition – both previously restricted to fiction features.

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION

Atlas ptáků / Bird Atlas



Director: Olmo Omerzu



Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic, 2021, 92 min, World premiere

Boiling Point / Boiling Point



Director: Philip Barantini



United Kingdom, 2020, 94 min, World premiere

Ezmûn / The Exam



Director: Shawkat Amin Korki



Germany, Iraq, Qatar, 2021, 89 min, World premiere

Guerres / Wars



Director: Nicolas Roy



Canada, 2021, 84 min, World premiere

Každá minuta života / Every Single Minute



Director: Erika Hníková



Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 80 min, World premiere

Láska pod kapotou / At Full Throttle



Director: Miro Remo



Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 85 min, World premiere

Nö / Nö



Director: Dietrich Brüggemann



Germany, 2021, 119 min, World premiere

Le Prince / Le Prince



Director: Lisa Bierwirth



Germany, 2021, 125 min, World premiere

Strahinja Banović / As Far as I Can Walk



Director: Stefan Arsenijević



Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021, 92 min, World premiere

La terra dei figli / The Land of the Sons



Director: Claudio Cupellini



Italy, 2021, 118 min, International premiere

Zbornica / The Staffroom



Director: Sonja Tarokić



Croatia, 2021, 126 min, World premiere

Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého / Saving One Who Was Dead



Director: Václav Kadrnka



Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France, 2021, 90 min, World premiere

EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION

Bliscy / Dear Ones



Director: Grzegorz Jaroszuk



Poland, Czech Republic, 2021, 74 min, World premiere

Bėgikė / Runner



Director: Andrius Blaževičius



Lithuania, Czech Republic, 2021, 87 min, World premiere

Jednotka intenzivního života / Intensive Life Unit



Director: Adéla Komrzý



Czech Republic, 2021, 73 min, World premiere

Koreni / Roots



Director: Tea Lukač



Serbia, 2021, 80 min, World premiere

Külön falka / Wild Roots



Director: Hajni Kis



Hungary, Slovak Republic, 2021, 98 min, World premiere

Marťanské lodě / Two Ships



Director: Jan Foukal



Czech Republic, Norway, 2021, 76 min, World premiere

Nuuccha / Nuuccha



Director: Vladimir Munkuev



Russia, 2021, 107 min, World premiere

Otar’s Death / Otar’s Death



Director: Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze



Georgia, Germany, Lithuania, 2021, 106 min, World premiere

Patchwork / Patchwork



Director: Petros Charalambous



Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, 2021, 86 min, World premiere

Poslije zime / After the Winter



Director: Ivan Bakrač



Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, 2021, 101 min, World premiere

Sestri / Sisterhood



Director: Dina Duma



North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, 2021, 90 min, World premiere

Zrcadla ve tmě / Mirrors in the Dark



Director: Šimon Holý



Czech Republic, 2021, 84 min, World premiere

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Années 20 / Roaring 20’s



Director: Elisabeth Vogler



France, 2021, 90 min, European premiere

Brighton 4th / Brighton 4th



Director: Levan Koguashvili



Georgia, Russia, Bulgaria, USA, Monaco, 2021, 95 min, European premiere

Moje slunce Mad / My Sunny Maad



Director: Michaela Pavlátová



Czech Republic, France, Slovak Republic, 2021, 81 min, International premiere

O slavnosti a hostech / The Party and the Guests



Director: Jan Němec



Czechoslovakia, 1966, 71 min

Podezření / Suspicion



Director: Michal Blaško



Czech Republic, France, 2022, 68 min, World premiere

Rekonstrukce okupace / Reconstruction of Occupation



Director: Jan Šikl



Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 95 min, World premiere

Sny o toulavých kočkách / Dreams About Stray Cats



Director: David Sís



Czech Republic, USA, France, 2020, 96 min, World premiere

Zátopek / Zátopek



Director: David Ondříček



Czech Republic, 2021, 131 min, World premiere