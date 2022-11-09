Kari Lake’s unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake

In the next paragraph there is a quote from Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, and after reading it I’d like you to try very hard not to laugh.

When asked during a recent interview what she would say to former President Barack Obama if she bumped into him in, Lake said in part, “I think I would tell him … I was so disappointed in him when he didn’t work to bring us together.”

Spit take!

I get it, of course. We’re talking about Kari Lake, currently playing Bonnie to Donald Trump’s Clyde (Or is it Marge to his Homer?), and whose entire campaign is based on division, vengeance and animosity. And she regrets that Obama “didn’t work to bring us together”?

You’re chortling. I can hear you.

Kari Lake trashed Mexicans, insulted Jews …Probably because you remember how Lake mimicked Trump’s anti-Mexican rant by saying, “I’m just going to repeat something President Trump said a long time ago and it got him into a lot of trouble. They are bringing drugs. They are bringing crime. And they are rapists and that’s who’s coming across our border. That’s a fact.”

Was that a snicker? A snort?

On the trail: Kari Lake wants Katie Hobbs to recuse herself from election duties

Is it because Lake repeats antisemitic tropes about George Soros to stir up her antisemitic support? Or that she endorsed (then meekly withdrew her endorsement of) Jarrin Jackson, the Republican candidate for Oklahoma state Senate who said there is a conspiracy to “get rid of white people” and that “LGTBQ is the gateway to pedophilia”?

I’m distinctly picking up a guffaw.

Probably because Lake proudly supports and endorses Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a conspiracy kook who’s cozy with white nationalists, promotes QAnon lunacy, backed Alex Jones over the parents of murdered children in Sandy Hook, and has tweeted a photo of herself next to a dead rhino branded with the Star of David.

… and Native Americans and …The same Kari Lake whose aide and “most important” person on her campaign tweeted, “Happy Indigenous People’s Day” above an artist’s rendering of a human sacrifice.

And Lake’s disappointed in Obama?

I’m pretty sure you’re chuckling.

This is Lake, after all, who said about reverting to a pre-statehood abortion ban that would put doctors and others in prison, “I’m incredibly thrilled that we are going to have a great law that’s already on the books … . It will prohibit abortion in Arizona except to save the life of a mother. And I think we’re going to be paving the way and setting course for other states to follow.”

… ‘McCain Republicans’ and …And Lake, who threatened to arrest any federal OSHA officials who come to Arizona, just as she threatened all manner of crazy stuff about the border and said she might “fire the federal government,” as in secede from the union.

And Lake, who said of fellow Republicans, “We drove a stake through the heart of the McCain machine,” recently telling any “McCain Republicans” in the room where she was speaking to get the hell out.

Lake, who wants to cut off health care to thousands of Arizonans by eliminating the Affordable Care Act.

Lake, who preaches revenge against those who tried to save lives during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

… spread the Big Lie about … HillaryLake, who still spreads the big lie about the 2020 election being stolen.

Lake, who even referenced the lunatic conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton murders people by saying recently, “I was a little concerned today when I saw Hillary badmouthing me. I want you to know I’m in perfect health, my brakes in my car are in good shape, and I’m not suicidal.”

Oh, what the heck.

Go ahead, laugh your you-know-what off.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake's unwittingly funny put-down of Barack Obama

